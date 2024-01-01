Convert KMF to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 Comorian francs to Moroccan dirhams

5 kmf
0.11 mad

CF1.000 KMF = د.م.0.02170 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02200.0222
Low0.02160.0216
Average0.02180.0219
Change-1.17%-1.70%
1 KMF to MAD stats

The performance of KMF to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0220 and a 30 day low of 0.0216. This means the 30 day average was 0.0218. The change for KMF to MAD was -1.17.

The performance of KMF to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0222 and a 90 day low of 0.0216. This means the 90 day average was 0.0219. The change for KMF to MAD was -1.70.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0,02170 MAD
5 KMF0,10848 MAD
10 KMF0,21696 MAD
20 KMF0,43393 MAD
50 KMF1,08482 MAD
100 KMF2,16964 MAD
250 KMF5,42410 MAD
500 KMF10,84820 MAD
1000 KMF21,69640 MAD
2000 KMF43,39280 MAD
5000 KMF108,48200 MAD
10000 KMF216,96400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD46,09070 KMF
5 MAD230,45350 KMF
10 MAD460,90700 KMF
20 MAD921,81400 KMF
50 MAD2.304,53500 KMF
100 MAD4.609,07000 KMF
250 MAD11.522,67500 KMF
500 MAD23.045,35000 KMF
1000 MAD46.090,70000 KMF
2000 MAD92.181,40000 KMF
5000 MAD230.453,50000 KMF
10000 MAD460.907,00000 KMF