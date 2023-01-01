1 Moroccan dirham to Comorian francs

Convert MAD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1 mad
45 kmf

1.00000 MAD = 45.11380 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Comorian Franc
1 MAD45.11380 KMF
5 MAD225.56900 KMF
10 MAD451.13800 KMF
20 MAD902.27600 KMF
50 MAD2255.69000 KMF
100 MAD4511.38000 KMF
250 MAD11278.45000 KMF
500 MAD22556.90000 KMF
1000 MAD45113.80000 KMF
2000 MAD90227.60000 KMF
5000 MAD225569.00000 KMF
10000 MAD451138.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 KMF0.02217 MAD
5 KMF0.11083 MAD
10 KMF0.22166 MAD
20 KMF0.44332 MAD
50 KMF1.10831 MAD
100 KMF2.21662 MAD
250 KMF5.54155 MAD
500 KMF11.08310 MAD
1000 KMF22.16620 MAD
2000 KMF44.33240 MAD
5000 KMF110.83100 MAD
10000 KMF221.66200 MAD