50 Comorian francs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KMF to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 kmf
51.50 kzt

CF1.000 KMF = ₸1.030 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03011.0301
Low0.98050.9589
Average0.99710.9804
Change4.47%5.46%
View full history

1 KMF to KZT stats

The performance of KMF to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0301 and a 30 day low of 0.9805. This means the 30 day average was 0.9971. The change for KMF to KZT was 4.47.

The performance of KMF to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0301 and a 90 day low of 0.9589. This means the 90 day average was 0.9804. The change for KMF to KZT was 5.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF1,03008 KZT
5 KMF5,15040 KZT
10 KMF10,30080 KZT
20 KMF20,60160 KZT
50 KMF51,50400 KZT
100 KMF103,00800 KZT
250 KMF257,52000 KZT
500 KMF515,04000 KZT
1000 KMF1.030,08000 KZT
2000 KMF2.060,16000 KZT
5000 KMF5.150,40000 KZT
10000 KMF10.300,80000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT0,97080 KMF
5 KZT4,85399 KMF
10 KZT9,70797 KMF
20 KZT19,41594 KMF
50 KZT48,53985 KMF
100 KZT97,07970 KMF
250 KZT242,69925 KMF
500 KZT485,39850 KMF
1000 KZT970,79700 KMF
2000 KZT1.941,59400 KMF
5000 KZT4.853,98500 KMF
10000 KZT9.707,97000 KMF