2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs

Convert KZT to KMF at the real exchange rate

2.000 kzt
1.955 kmf

1.00000 KZT = 0.97733 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Comorian Franc
1 KZT0.97733 KMF
5 KZT4.88666 KMF
10 KZT9.77333 KMF
20 KZT19.54666 KMF
50 KZT48.86665 KMF
100 KZT97.73330 KMF
250 KZT244.33325 KMF
500 KZT488.66650 KMF
1000 KZT977.33300 KMF
2000 KZT1954.66600 KMF
5000 KZT4886.66500 KMF
10000 KZT9773.33000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KMF1.02319 KZT
5 KMF5.11595 KZT
10 KMF10.23190 KZT
20 KMF20.46380 KZT
50 KMF51.15950 KZT
100 KMF102.31900 KZT
250 KMF255.79750 KZT
500 KMF511.59500 KZT
1000 KMF1023.19000 KZT
2000 KMF2046.38000 KZT
5000 KMF5115.95000 KZT
10000 KMF10231.90000 KZT