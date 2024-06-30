Comorian franc to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 1,030 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.731% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 1,030 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 1,007 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.891% increase in value.