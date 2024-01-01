Convert KHR to UAH at the real exchange rate

Cambodian riels to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 khr
9.78 uah

៛1.000 KHR = ₴0.009779 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00990.0099
Low0.00970.0096
Average0.00980.0097
Change-0.62%1.48%
1 KHR to UAH stats

The performance of KHR to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0099 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for KHR to UAH was -0.62.

The performance of KHR to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0099 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for KHR to UAH was 1.48.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0,00978 UAH
5 KHR0,04889 UAH
10 KHR0,09779 UAH
20 KHR0,19557 UAH
50 KHR0,48893 UAH
100 KHR0,97786 UAH
250 KHR2,44466 UAH
500 KHR4,88932 UAH
1000 KHR9,77864 UAH
2000 KHR19,55728 UAH
5000 KHR48,89320 UAH
10000 KHR97,78640 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH102,26400 KHR
5 UAH511,32000 KHR
10 UAH1.022,64000 KHR
20 UAH2.045,28000 KHR
50 UAH5.113,20000 KHR
100 UAH10.226,40000 KHR
250 UAH25.566,00000 KHR
500 UAH51.132,00000 KHR
1000 UAH102.264,00000 KHR
2000 UAH204.528,00000 KHR
5000 UAH511.320,00000 KHR
10000 UAH1.022.640,00000 KHR