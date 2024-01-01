Convert UAH to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Cambodian riels

100 uah
10,188.10 khr

₴1.000 UAH = ៛101.9 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5460.7831.3491.37418.4051.504
1 EUR1.079190.1630.8451.4561.48219.8621.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.71811.7231.75523.5091.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Cambodian Riel
1 UAH101,88100 KHR
5 UAH509,40500 KHR
10 UAH1.018,81000 KHR
20 UAH2.037,62000 KHR
50 UAH5.094,05000 KHR
100 UAH10.188,10000 KHR
250 UAH25.470,25000 KHR
500 UAH50.940,50000 KHR
1000 UAH101.881,00000 KHR
2000 UAH203.762,00000 KHR
5000 UAH509.405,00000 KHR
10000 UAH1.018.810,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KHR0,00982 UAH
5 KHR0,04908 UAH
10 KHR0,09815 UAH
20 KHR0,19631 UAH
50 KHR0,49077 UAH
100 KHR0,98154 UAH
250 KHR2,45384 UAH
500 KHR4,90768 UAH
1000 KHR9,81535 UAH
2000 KHR19,63070 UAH
5000 KHR49,07675 UAH
10000 KHR98,15350 UAH