Cambodian riels to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert KHR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
74.33 lkr

៛1.000 KHR = Sr0.07433 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KHR to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07430.0744
Low0.07360.0729
Average0.07390.0737
Change1.00%0.17%
View full history

1 KHR to LKR stats

The performance of KHR to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0743 and a 30 day low of 0.0736. This means the 30 day average was 0.0739. The change for KHR to LKR was 1.00.

The performance of KHR to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0744 and a 90 day low of 0.0729. This means the 90 day average was 0.0737. The change for KHR to LKR was 0.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3681.4990.9337.26723.37183.3620.791
1 CAD0.73111.0960.6825.31317.08660.9410.578
1 AUD0.6670.91210.6234.84715.58855.6020.527
1 EUR1.0711.4661.60617.78625.0489.3090.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KHR0,07433 LKR
5 KHR0,37167 LKR
10 KHR0,74334 LKR
20 KHR1,48667 LKR
50 KHR3,71668 LKR
100 KHR7,43335 LKR
250 KHR18,58338 LKR
500 KHR37,16675 LKR
1000 KHR74,33350 LKR
2000 KHR148,66700 LKR
5000 KHR371,66750 LKR
10000 KHR743,33500 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 LKR13,45290 KHR
5 LKR67,26450 KHR
10 LKR134,52900 KHR
20 LKR269,05800 KHR
50 LKR672,64500 KHR
100 LKR1.345,29000 KHR
250 LKR3.363,22500 KHR
500 LKR6.726,45000 KHR
1000 LKR13.452,90000 KHR
2000 LKR26.905,80000 KHR
5000 LKR67.264,50000 KHR
10000 LKR134.529,00000 KHR