Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate
1 Kyrgystani som to Japanese yen
Loading
|1 KGS to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.8610
|1.8610
|Low
|1.7676
|1.6941
|Average
|1.8114
|1.7671
|Change
|3.79%
|9.75%
|View full history
1 KGS to JPY stats
The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8610 and a 30 day low of 1.7676. This means the 30 day average was 1.8114. The change for KGS to JPY was 3.79.
The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8610 and a 90 day low of 1.6941. This means the 90 day average was 1.7671. The change for KGS to JPY was 9.75.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
|100 JPY
|53,73570 KGS
|1000 JPY
|537,35700 KGS
|1500 JPY
|806,03550 KGS
|2000 JPY
|1.074,71400 KGS
|3000 JPY
|1.612,07100 KGS
|5000 JPY
|2.686,78500 KGS
|5400 JPY
|2.901,72780 KGS
|10000 JPY
|5.373,57000 KGS
|15000 JPY
|8.060,35500 KGS
|20000 JPY
|10.747,14000 KGS
|25000 JPY
|13.433,92500 KGS
|30000 JPY
|16.120,71000 KGS