Kyrgystani som to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kyrgystani som to Japanese yen is currently 1,861 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kyrgystani som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.136% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kyrgystani som to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1,862 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 1,836 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.547% increase in value.