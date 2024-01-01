Convert KES to WST at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Samoan talas

100 kes
2.10 wst

Ksh1.000 KES = WS$0.02101 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02120.0215
Low0.02070.0202
Average0.02100.0208
Change1.28%1.55%
View full history

1 KES to WST stats

The performance of KES to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0212 and a 30 day low of 0.0207. This means the 30 day average was 0.0210. The change for KES to WST was 1.28.

The performance of KES to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0215 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0208. The change for KES to WST was 1.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 KES0,02101 WST
5 KES0,10504 WST
10 KES0,21008 WST
20 KES0,42016 WST
50 KES1,05040 WST
100 KES2,10080 WST
250 KES5,25200 WST
500 KES10,50400 WST
1000 KES21,00800 WST
2000 KES42,01600 WST
5000 KES105,04000 WST
10000 KES210,08000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kenyan Shilling
1 WST47,60090 KES
5 WST238,00450 KES
10 WST476,00900 KES
20 WST952,01800 KES
50 WST2.380,04500 KES
100 WST4.760,09000 KES
250 WST11.900,22500 KES
500 WST23.800,45000 KES
1000 WST47.600,90000 KES
2000 WST95.201,80000 KES
5000 WST238.004,50000 KES
10000 WST476.009,00000 KES