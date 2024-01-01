1 Samoan tala to Kenyan shillings

Convert WST to KES at the real exchange rate

1 wst
47 kes

WS$1.000 WST = Ksh47.22 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kenyan Shilling
1 WST47,21920 KES
5 WST236,09600 KES
10 WST472,19200 KES
20 WST944,38400 KES
50 WST2.360,96000 KES
100 WST4.721,92000 KES
250 WST11.804,80000 KES
500 WST23.609,60000 KES
1000 WST47.219,20000 KES
2000 WST94.438,40000 KES
5000 WST236.096,00000 KES
10000 WST472.192,00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 KES0,02118 WST
5 KES0,10589 WST
10 KES0,21178 WST
20 KES0,42356 WST
50 KES1,05889 WST
100 KES2,11778 WST
250 KES5,29445 WST
500 KES10,58890 WST
1000 KES21,17780 WST
2000 KES42,35560 WST
5000 KES105,88900 WST
10000 KES211,77800 WST