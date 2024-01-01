Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks today
Convert KES to MNT at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KES to MNT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|26.3838
|26.3838
|Low
|25.6373
|24.8244
|Average
|26.1230
|25.7425
|Change
|0.44%
|2.25%
|View full history
1 KES to MNT stats
The performance of KES to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.3838 and a 30 day low of 25.6373. This means the 30 day average was 26.1230. The change for KES to MNT was 0.44.
The performance of KES to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3838 and a 90 day low of 24.8244. This means the 90 day average was 25.7425. The change for KES to MNT was 2.25.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
|1 KES
|26,12390 MNT
|5 KES
|130,61950 MNT
|10 KES
|261,23900 MNT
|20 KES
|522,47800 MNT
|50 KES
|1.306,19500 MNT
|100 KES
|2.612,39000 MNT
|250 KES
|6.530,97500 MNT
|500 KES
|13.061,95000 MNT
|1000 KES
|26.123,90000 MNT
|2000 KES
|52.247,80000 MNT
|5000 KES
|130.619,50000 MNT
|10000 KES
|261.239,00000 MNT