100 Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

Convert KES to MNT at the real exchange rate

100 kes
2,612.39 mnt

Ksh1.000 KES = ₮26.12 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.383826.3838
Low25.637324.8244
Average26.123025.7425
Change0.44%2.25%
View full history

1 KES to MNT stats

The performance of KES to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.3838 and a 30 day low of 25.6373. This means the 30 day average was 26.1230. The change for KES to MNT was 0.44.

The performance of KES to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 26.3838 and a 90 day low of 24.8244. This means the 90 day average was 25.7425. The change for KES to MNT was 2.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KES26,12390 MNT
5 KES130,61950 MNT
10 KES261,23900 MNT
20 KES522,47800 MNT
50 KES1.306,19500 MNT
100 KES2.612,39000 MNT
250 KES6.530,97500 MNT
500 KES13.061,95000 MNT
1000 KES26.123,90000 MNT
2000 KES52.247,80000 MNT
5000 KES130.619,50000 MNT
10000 KES261.239,00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kenyan Shilling
1 MNT0,03828 KES
5 MNT0,19140 KES
10 MNT0,38279 KES
20 MNT0,76558 KES
50 MNT1,91396 KES
100 MNT3,82792 KES
250 MNT9,56980 KES
500 MNT19,13960 KES
1000 MNT38,27920 KES
2000 MNT76,55840 KES
5000 MNT191,39600 KES
10000 MNT382,79200 KES