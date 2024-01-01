Convert KES to MAD at the real exchange rate

250 Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

250 kes
19.27 mad

Ksh1.000 KES = د.م.0.07708 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07770.0780
Low0.07560.0743
Average0.07690.0763
Change0.71%0.95%
1 KES to MAD stats

The performance of KES to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0777 and a 30 day low of 0.0756. This means the 30 day average was 0.0769. The change for KES to MAD was 0.71.

The performance of KES to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0780 and a 90 day low of 0.0743. This means the 90 day average was 0.0763. The change for KES to MAD was 0.95.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0,07708 MAD
5 KES0,38542 MAD
10 KES0,77085 MAD
20 KES1,54169 MAD
50 KES3,85423 MAD
100 KES7,70846 MAD
250 KES19,27115 MAD
500 KES38,54230 MAD
1000 KES77,08460 MAD
2000 KES154,16920 MAD
5000 KES385,42300 MAD
10000 KES770,84600 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD12,97280 KES
5 MAD64,86400 KES
10 MAD129,72800 KES
20 MAD259,45600 KES
50 MAD648,64000 KES
100 MAD1.297,28000 KES
250 MAD3.243,20000 KES
500 MAD6.486,40000 KES
1000 MAD12.972,80000 KES
2000 MAD25.945,60000 KES
5000 MAD64.864,00000 KES
10000 MAD129.728,00000 KES