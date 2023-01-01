10 Moroccan dirhams to Kenyan shillings

Convert MAD to KES at the real exchange rate

10 mad
158 kes

1.00000 MAD = 15.78880 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD15.78880 KES
5 MAD78.94400 KES
10 MAD157.88800 KES
20 MAD315.77600 KES
50 MAD789.44000 KES
100 MAD1578.88000 KES
250 MAD3947.20000 KES
500 MAD7894.40000 KES
1000 MAD15788.80000 KES
2000 MAD31577.60000 KES
5000 MAD78944.00000 KES
10000 MAD157888.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.06334 MAD
5 KES0.31668 MAD
10 KES0.63336 MAD
20 KES1.26672 MAD
50 KES3.16680 MAD
100 KES6.33359 MAD
250 KES15.83398 MAD
500 KES31.66795 MAD
1000 KES63.33590 MAD
2000 KES126.67180 MAD
5000 KES316.67950 MAD
10000 KES633.35900 MAD