Convert KES to LBP at the real exchange rate

20 Kenyan shillings to Lebanese pounds

20 kes
13,849.66 lbp

Ksh1.000 KES = ل.ل.692.5 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High696.9270696.9270
Low679.7650658.5460
Average691.9865682.3167
Change0.74%2.09%
1 KES to LBP stats

The performance of KES to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 696.9270 and a 30 day low of 679.7650. This means the 30 day average was 691.9865. The change for KES to LBP was 0.74.

The performance of KES to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 696.9270 and a 90 day low of 658.5460. This means the 90 day average was 682.3167. The change for KES to LBP was 2.09.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 KES692,48300 LBP
5 KES3.462,41500 LBP
10 KES6.924,83000 LBP
20 KES13.849,66000 LBP
50 KES34.624,15000 LBP
100 KES69.248,30000 LBP
250 KES173.120,75000 LBP
500 KES346.241,50000 LBP
1000 KES692.483,00000 LBP
2000 KES1.384.966,00000 LBP
5000 KES3.462.415,00000 LBP
10000 KES6.924.830,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 LBP0,00144 KES
5 LBP0,00722 KES
10 LBP0,01444 KES
20 LBP0,02888 KES
50 LBP0,07220 KES
100 LBP0,14441 KES
250 LBP0,36102 KES
500 LBP0,72204 KES
1000 LBP1,44408 KES
2000 LBP2,88816 KES
5000 LBP7,22040 KES
10000 LBP14,44080 KES