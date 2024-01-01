Convert KES to LBP at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Lebanese pounds
Loading
|1 KES to LBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|696.9270
|696.9270
|Low
|679.7650
|658.5460
|Average
|691.9865
|682.3167
|Change
|0.74%
|2.09%
|View full history
1 KES to LBP stats
The performance of KES to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 696.9270 and a 30 day low of 679.7650. This means the 30 day average was 691.9865. The change for KES to LBP was 0.74.
The performance of KES to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 696.9270 and a 90 day low of 658.5460. This means the 90 day average was 682.3167. The change for KES to LBP was 2.09.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Lebanese pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
|1 KES
|692,48300 LBP
|5 KES
|3.462,41500 LBP
|10 KES
|6.924,83000 LBP
|20 KES
|13.849,66000 LBP
|50 KES
|34.624,15000 LBP
|100 KES
|69.248,30000 LBP
|250 KES
|173.120,75000 LBP
|500 KES
|346.241,50000 LBP
|1000 KES
|692.483,00000 LBP
|2000 KES
|1.384.966,00000 LBP
|5000 KES
|3.462.415,00000 LBP
|10000 KES
|6.924.830,00000 LBP