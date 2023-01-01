500 Lebanese pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert LBP to KES at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
5 kes

1.00000 LBP = 0.01038 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 LBP0.01038 KES
5 LBP0.05190 KES
10 LBP0.10380 KES
20 LBP0.20761 KES
50 LBP0.51902 KES
100 LBP1.03803 KES
250 LBP2.59508 KES
500 LBP5.19015 KES
1000 LBP10.38030 KES
2000 LBP20.76060 KES
5000 LBP51.90150 KES
10000 LBP103.80300 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lebanese Pound
1 KES96.33590 LBP
5 KES481.67950 LBP
10 KES963.35900 LBP
20 KES1926.71800 LBP
50 KES4816.79500 LBP
100 KES9633.59000 LBP
250 KES24083.97500 LBP
500 KES48167.95000 LBP
1000 KES96335.90000 LBP
2000 KES192671.80000 LBP
5000 KES481679.50000 LBP
10000 KES963359.00000 LBP