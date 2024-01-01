Convert KES to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 Kenyan shillings to Czech korunas

500 kes
90.42 czk

Ksh1.000 KES = Kč0.1808 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18140.1852
Low0.17270.1709
Average0.17790.1767
Change3.15%2.01%
View full history

1 KES to CZK stats

The performance of KES to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1814 and a 30 day low of 0.1727. This means the 30 day average was 0.1779. The change for KES to CZK was 3.15.

The performance of KES to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1852 and a 90 day low of 0.1709. This means the 90 day average was 0.1767. The change for KES to CZK was 2.01.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KES0,18083 CZK
5 KES0,90417 CZK
10 KES1,80834 CZK
20 KES3,61668 CZK
50 KES9,04170 CZK
100 KES18,08340 CZK
250 KES45,20850 CZK
500 KES90,41700 CZK
1000 KES180,83400 CZK
2000 KES361,66800 CZK
5000 KES904,17000 CZK
10000 KES1.808,34000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kenyan Shilling
1 CZK5,52994 KES
5 CZK27,64970 KES
10 CZK55,29940 KES
20 CZK110,59880 KES
50 CZK276,49700 KES
100 CZK552,99400 KES
250 CZK1.382,48500 KES
500 CZK2.764,97000 KES
1000 CZK5.529,94000 KES
2000 CZK11.059,88000 KES
5000 CZK27.649,70000 KES
10000 CZK55.299,40000 KES