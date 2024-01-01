Convert KES to CZK at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Czech korunas
|1 KES to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1814
|0.1852
|Low
|0.1727
|0.1709
|Average
|0.1779
|0.1767
|Change
|3.15%
|2.01%
|View full history
1 KES to CZK stats
The performance of KES to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1814 and a 30 day low of 0.1727. This means the 30 day average was 0.1779. The change for KES to CZK was 3.15.
The performance of KES to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1852 and a 90 day low of 0.1709. This means the 90 day average was 0.1767. The change for KES to CZK was 2.01.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kenyan Shilling
|1 CZK
|5,52994 KES
|5 CZK
|27,64970 KES
|10 CZK
|55,29940 KES
|20 CZK
|110,59880 KES
|50 CZK
|276,49700 KES
|100 CZK
|552,99400 KES
|250 CZK
|1.382,48500 KES
|500 CZK
|2.764,97000 KES
|1000 CZK
|5.529,94000 KES
|2000 CZK
|11.059,88000 KES
|5000 CZK
|27.649,70000 KES
|10000 CZK
|55.299,40000 KES