500 Czech korunas to Kenyan shillings

Convert CZK to KES at the real exchange rate

500 czk
3494 kes

1.00000 CZK = 6.98719 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8684651.106692.01421.464091.618430.9330418.7895
1 GBP1.1514611.2742105.951.685831.863551.0743621.6353
1 USD0.90370.784806183.15041.323051.462520.8431516.9795
1 INR0.01086790.009438390.012026410.01591150.01758890.01014010.204202

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kenyan Shilling
1 CZK6.98719 KES
5 CZK34.93595 KES
10 CZK69.87190 KES
20 CZK139.74380 KES
50 CZK349.35950 KES
100 CZK698.71900 KES
250 CZK1746.79750 KES
500 CZK3493.59500 KES
1000 CZK6987.19000 KES
2000 CZK13974.38000 KES
5000 CZK34935.95000 KES
10000 CZK69871.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KES0.14312 CZK
5 KES0.71559 CZK
10 KES1.43119 CZK
20 KES2.86238 CZK
50 KES7.15595 CZK
100 KES14.31190 CZK
250 KES35.77975 CZK
500 KES71.55950 CZK
1000 KES143.11900 CZK
2000 KES286.23800 CZK
5000 KES715.59500 CZK
10000 KES1431.19000 CZK