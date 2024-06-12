Czech koruna to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Kenyan shillings is currently 5,572 today, reflecting a -1.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -3.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 5,785 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5,572 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.663% decrease in value.