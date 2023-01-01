5 Indian rupees to Singapore dollars

Convert INR to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 inr
0.08 sgd

1.00000 INR = 0.01588 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.322950.903753.67270.7858241.46359281.9131.32005
1 CAD0.75588610.6831022.776140.5939941.10631213.0940.997808
1 EUR1.106551.4639114.064030.8695751.61954311.9511.4607
1 AED0.2722790.3602120.24606110.2139630.39850676.75910.359422

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
1 INR0.01588 SGD
5 INR0.07938 SGD
10 INR0.15877 SGD
20 INR0.31753 SGD
50 INR0.79383 SGD
100 INR1.58765 SGD
250 INR3.96913 SGD
500 INR7.93825 SGD
1000 INR15.87650 SGD
2000 INR31.75300 SGD
5000 INR79.38250 SGD
10000 INR158.76500 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 SGD62.98610 INR
5 SGD314.93050 INR
10 SGD629.86100 INR
20 SGD1259.72200 INR
50 SGD3149.30500 INR
100 SGD6298.61000 INR
250 SGD15746.52500 INR
500 SGD31493.05000 INR
1000 SGD62986.10000 INR
2000 SGD125972.20000 INR
5000 SGD314930.50000 INR
10000 SGD629861.00000 INR