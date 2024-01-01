Convert INR to SGD at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000000 Indian rupees to Singapore dollars
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Singapore Dollar
|1 INR
|0,01619 SGD
|5 INR
|0,08097 SGD
|10 INR
|0,16193 SGD
|20 INR
|0,32386 SGD
|50 INR
|0,80966 SGD
|100 INR
|1,61932 SGD
|250 INR
|4,04830 SGD
|300 INR
|4,85796 SGD
|500 INR
|8,09660 SGD
|600 INR
|9,71592 SGD
|1000 INR
|16,19320 SGD
|2000 INR
|32,38640 SGD
|5000 INR
|80,96600 SGD
|10000 INR
|161,93200 SGD
|25000 INR
|404,83000 SGD
|50000 INR
|809,66000 SGD
|100000 INR
|1.619,32000 SGD
|1000000 INR
|16.193,20000 SGD
|1000000000 INR
|16.193.200,00000 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 SGD
|61,75430 INR
|5 SGD
|308,77150 INR
|10 SGD
|617,54300 INR
|20 SGD
|1.235,08600 INR
|50 SGD
|3.087,71500 INR
|100 SGD
|6.175,43000 INR
|250 SGD
|15.438,57500 INR
|500 SGD
|30.877,15000 INR
|1000 SGD
|61.754,30000 INR
|2000 SGD
|123.508,60000 INR
|5000 SGD
|308.771,50000 INR
|10000 SGD
|617.543,00000 INR