Indian rupee to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Singapore dollars is currently 0,016 today, reflecting a -0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.419% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,016 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,016 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.332% increase in value.