1 Singapore dollar to Indian rupees
Convert SGD to INR at the real exchange rate
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Indian Rupee
|1 SGD
|63.00620 INR
|5 SGD
|315.03100 INR
|10 SGD
|630.06200 INR
|20 SGD
|1260.12400 INR
|50 SGD
|3150.31000 INR
|100 SGD
|6300.62000 INR
|250 SGD
|15751.55000 INR
|500 SGD
|31503.10000 INR
|1000 SGD
|63006.20000 INR
|2000 SGD
|126012.40000 INR
|5000 SGD
|315031.00000 INR
|10000 SGD
|630062.00000 INR