Convert FJD to CVE at the real exchange rate

Fijian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

1,000 fjd
45,376.50 cve

FJ$1.000 FJD = Esc45.38 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
How to convert Fijian dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 FJD45,37650 CVE
5 FJD226,88250 CVE
10 FJD453,76500 CVE
20 FJD907,53000 CVE
50 FJD2.268,82500 CVE
100 FJD4.537,65000 CVE
250 FJD11.344,12500 CVE
500 FJD22.688,25000 CVE
1000 FJD45.376,50000 CVE
2000 FJD90.753,00000 CVE
5000 FJD226.882,50000 CVE
10000 FJD453.765,00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Fijian Dollar
1 CVE0,02204 FJD
5 CVE0,11019 FJD
10 CVE0,22038 FJD
20 CVE0,44076 FJD
50 CVE1,10189 FJD
100 CVE2,20379 FJD
250 CVE5,50948 FJD
500 CVE11,01895 FJD
1000 CVE22,03790 FJD
2000 CVE44,07580 FJD
5000 CVE110,18950 FJD
10000 CVE220,37900 FJD