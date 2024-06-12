Fijian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 45,379 today, reflecting a -0.481% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.663% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 45,785 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 44,992 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.626% decrease in value.