1.00000 EUR = 34.16450 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37
1 USD10.7816470.836151.3219583.18321.46135140.6653.9026
1 GBP1.2793511.069741.69124106.421.86957179.964.99261
1 CHF1.195960.93480911.58199.48361.74771168.2294.66714
1 CAD0.7564580.5912830.632513162.92461.10545106.4072.95215

Conversion rates Euro / New Taiwan Dollar
1 EUR34.16450 TWD
5 EUR170.82250 TWD
10 EUR341.64500 TWD
20 EUR683.29000 TWD
50 EUR1708.22500 TWD
100 EUR3416.45000 TWD
250 EUR8541.12500 TWD
500 EUR17082.25000 TWD
1000 EUR34164.50000 TWD
2000 EUR68329.00000 TWD
5000 EUR170822.50000 TWD
10000 EUR341645.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Euro
1 TWD0.02927 EUR
5 TWD0.14635 EUR
10 TWD0.29270 EUR
20 TWD0.58540 EUR
50 TWD1.46351 EUR
100 TWD2.92702 EUR
250 TWD7.31755 EUR
500 TWD14.63510 EUR
1000 TWD29.27020 EUR
2000 TWD58.54040 EUR
5000 TWD146.35100 EUR
10000 TWD292.70200 EUR