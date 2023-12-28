amount-spellout.1000 Euros to Mexican pesos

Convert EUR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
18807 mxn

1.00000 EUR = 18.80700 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7803050.839551.3193583.23091.46017140.8853.8903
1 GBP1.2815511.075981.69081106.6651.87129180.5514.98551
1 CHF1.191110.92938811.571599.13751.73923167.814.63347
1 CAD0.7579490.5914310.636336163.08481.10674106.7842.94865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Mexican Peso
1 EUR18.80700 MXN
5 EUR94.03500 MXN
10 EUR188.07000 MXN
20 EUR376.14000 MXN
50 EUR940.35000 MXN
100 EUR1880.70000 MXN
250 EUR4701.75000 MXN
500 EUR9403.50000 MXN
1000 EUR18807.00000 MXN
2000 EUR37614.00000 MXN
5000 EUR94035.00000 MXN
10000 EUR188070.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Euro
1 MXN0.05317 EUR
5 MXN0.26586 EUR
10 MXN0.53172 EUR
20 MXN1.06343 EUR
50 MXN2.65858 EUR
100 MXN5.31717 EUR
250 MXN13.29293 EUR
500 MXN26.58585 EUR
1000 MXN53.17170 EUR
2000 MXN106.34340 EUR
5000 MXN265.85850 EUR
10000 MXN531.71700 EUR