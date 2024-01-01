Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ETB to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
2,241 kes

Br1.000 ETB = Ksh2.241 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07689.9381.4791.6280.96420.332
1 GBP1.18611.276106.6331.7541.931.14324.107
1 USD0.9290.784183.5781.3741.5130.89618.895
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kenyan Shilling
1 ETB2,24106 KES
5 ETB11,20530 KES
10 ETB22,41060 KES
20 ETB44,82120 KES
50 ETB112,05300 KES
100 ETB224,10600 KES
250 ETB560,26500 KES
500 ETB1.120,53000 KES
1000 ETB2.241,06000 KES
2000 ETB4.482,12000 KES
5000 ETB11.205,30000 KES
10000 ETB22.410,60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 KES0,44622 ETB
5 KES2,23109 ETB
10 KES4,46218 ETB
20 KES8,92436 ETB
50 KES22,31090 ETB
100 KES44,62180 ETB
250 KES111,55450 ETB
500 KES223,10900 ETB
1000 KES446,21800 ETB
2000 KES892,43600 ETB
5000 KES2.231,09000 ETB
10000 KES4.462,18000 ETB