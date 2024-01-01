Convert KES to ETB at the real exchange rate

2,000 Kenyan shillings to Ethiopian birrs

2,000 kes
891.53 etb

Ksh1.000 KES = Br0.4458 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44790.4479
Low0.43560.4210
Average0.44400.4359
Change1.32%3.51%
View full history

1 KES to ETB stats

The performance of KES to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4479 and a 30 day low of 0.4356. This means the 30 day average was 0.4440. The change for KES to ETB was 1.32.

The performance of KES to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4479 and a 90 day low of 0.4210. This means the 90 day average was 0.4359. The change for KES to ETB was 3.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 KES0,44577 ETB
5 KES2,22884 ETB
10 KES4,45767 ETB
20 KES8,91534 ETB
50 KES22,28835 ETB
100 KES44,57670 ETB
250 KES111,44175 ETB
500 KES222,88350 ETB
1000 KES445,76700 ETB
2000 KES891,53400 ETB
5000 KES2.228,83500 ETB
10000 KES4.457,67000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kenyan Shilling
1 ETB2,24332 KES
5 ETB11,21660 KES
10 ETB22,43320 KES
20 ETB44,86640 KES
50 ETB112,16600 KES
100 ETB224,33200 KES
250 ETB560,83000 KES
500 ETB1.121,66000 KES
1000 ETB2.243,32000 KES
2000 ETB4.486,64000 KES
5000 ETB11.216,60000 KES
10000 ETB22.433,20000 KES