Ethiopian birr to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Kenyan shillings is currently 2,241 today, reflecting a -0.503% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -1.954% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,286 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2,226 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.026% decrease in value.