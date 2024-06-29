Kenyan shilling to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Ethiopian birrs is currently 0,446 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.420% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 0,448 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,444 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.496% decrease in value.