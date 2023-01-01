10 Ethiopian birrs to Canadian dollars

Convert ETB to CAD at the real exchange rate

10 etb
0.24 cad

1.00000 ETB = 0.02355 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8667751.1052591.98761.460921.618580.9288318.7152
1 GBP1.153711.27515106.1281.685491.867391.0715921.5921
1 USD0.904750.784221183.22791.32181.464450.8403516.933
1 INR0.0108710.009422580.012015210.01588170.01759570.0100970.203453

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Canadian Dollar
1 ETB0.02355 CAD
5 ETB0.11773 CAD
10 ETB0.23546 CAD
20 ETB0.47093 CAD
50 ETB1.17731 CAD
100 ETB2.35463 CAD
250 ETB5.88657 CAD
500 ETB11.77315 CAD
1000 ETB23.54630 CAD
2000 ETB47.09260 CAD
5000 ETB117.73150 CAD
10000 ETB235.46300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 CAD42.46960 ETB
5 CAD212.34800 ETB
10 CAD424.69600 ETB
20 CAD849.39200 ETB
50 CAD2123.48000 ETB
100 CAD4246.96000 ETB
250 CAD10617.40000 ETB
500 CAD21234.80000 ETB
1000 CAD42469.60000 ETB
2000 CAD84939.20000 ETB
5000 CAD212348.00000 ETB
10000 CAD424696.00000 ETB