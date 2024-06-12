Ethiopian birr to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Canadian dollars is currently 0,024 today, reflecting a -0.148% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,024 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,024 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.354% increase in value.