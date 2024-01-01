Ethiopian birrs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 etb
1,455.95 btn

Br1.000 ETB = Nu.1.456 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ETB1,45595 BTN
5 ETB7,27975 BTN
10 ETB14,55950 BTN
20 ETB29,11900 BTN
50 ETB72,79750 BTN
100 ETB145,59500 BTN
250 ETB363,98750 BTN
500 ETB727,97500 BTN
1000 ETB1.455,95000 BTN
2000 ETB2.911,90000 BTN
5000 ETB7.279,75000 BTN
10000 ETB14.559,50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ethiopian Birr
1 BTN0,68684 ETB
5 BTN3,43419 ETB
10 BTN6,86837 ETB
20 BTN13,73674 ETB
50 BTN34,34185 ETB
100 BTN68,68370 ETB
250 BTN171,70925 ETB
500 BTN343,41850 ETB
1000 BTN686,83700 ETB
2000 BTN1.373,67400 ETB
5000 BTN3.434,18500 ETB
10000 BTN6.868,37000 ETB