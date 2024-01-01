Convert EGP to KYD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Cayman Islands dollars today

1,000 egp
17.18 kyd

E£1.000 EGP = $0.01718 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5793.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9443.95334.841
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8052.67223.553
1 GBP1.2771.1861.75511.93106.6934.68941.328

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EGP0,01718 KYD
5 EGP0,08590 KYD
10 EGP0,17180 KYD
20 EGP0,34360 KYD
50 EGP0,85900 KYD
100 EGP1,71800 KYD
250 EGP4,29500 KYD
500 EGP8,59000 KYD
1000 EGP17,18000 KYD
2000 EGP34,36000 KYD
5000 EGP85,90000 KYD
10000 EGP171,80000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 KYD58,20730 EGP
5 KYD291,03650 EGP
10 KYD582,07300 EGP
20 KYD1.164,14600 EGP
50 KYD2.910,36500 EGP
100 KYD5.820,73000 EGP
250 KYD14.551,82500 EGP
500 KYD29.103,65000 EGP
1000 KYD58.207,30000 EGP
2000 KYD116.414,60000 EGP
5000 KYD291.036,50000 EGP
10000 KYD582.073,00000 EGP