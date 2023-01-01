20 Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis

Convert EGP to GMD at the real exchange rate

20 egp
43.06 gmd

1.00000 EGP = 2.15322 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9031.320450.7842521.4650983.19953.6727529.5557
1 EUR1.1074511.462330.868471.6225292.13934.0673932.7315
1 CAD0.7573180.68383910.5939281.1095463.00842.7814422.3831
1 GBP1.27511.151451.6837111.86814106.0884.6831237.6865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 EGP2.15322 GMD
5 EGP10.76610 GMD
10 EGP21.53220 GMD
20 EGP43.06440 GMD
50 EGP107.66100 GMD
100 EGP215.32200 GMD
250 EGP538.30500 GMD
500 EGP1076.61000 GMD
1000 EGP2153.22000 GMD
2000 EGP4306.44000 GMD
5000 EGP10766.10000 GMD
10000 EGP21532.20000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Egyptian Pound
1 GMD0.46442 EGP
5 GMD2.32210 EGP
10 GMD4.64421 EGP
20 GMD9.28842 EGP
50 GMD23.22105 EGP
100 GMD46.44210 EGP
250 GMD116.10525 EGP
500 GMD232.21050 EGP
1000 GMD464.42100 EGP
2000 GMD928.84200 EGP
5000 GMD2322.10500 EGP
10000 GMD4644.21000 EGP