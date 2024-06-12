Egyptian pound to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Gambian dalasis is currently 1,420 today, reflecting a -0.478% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.642% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 1,432 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,411 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.152% increase in value.