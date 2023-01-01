10 Egyptian pounds to Belize dollars

Convert EGP to BZD

10 egp
0.65 bzd

1.00000 EGP = 0.06474 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868661.1069592.11371.462891.623450.926818.714
1 GBP1.151211.2743106.041.684051.868891.0669321.5432
1 USD0.90340.784745183.2141.321551.46660.8372516.9059
1 INR0.01085610.009430440.012017210.01588130.01762440.01006140.203162

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belize Dollar
1 EGP0.06474 BZD
5 EGP0.32369 BZD
10 EGP0.64738 BZD
20 EGP1.29476 BZD
50 EGP3.23691 BZD
100 EGP6.47381 BZD
250 EGP16.18453 BZD
500 EGP32.36905 BZD
1000 EGP64.73810 BZD
2000 EGP129.47620 BZD
5000 EGP323.69050 BZD
10000 EGP647.38100 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BZD15.44690 EGP
5 BZD77.23450 EGP
10 BZD154.46900 EGP
20 BZD308.93800 EGP
50 BZD772.34500 EGP
100 BZD1544.69000 EGP
250 BZD3861.72500 EGP
500 BZD7723.45000 EGP
1000 BZD15446.90000 EGP
2000 BZD30893.80000 EGP
5000 BZD77234.50000 EGP
10000 BZD154469.00000 EGP