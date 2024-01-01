Egyptian pounds to Argentine pesos today

Convert EGP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
18,907.60 ars

E£1.000 EGP = $18.91 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Argentine Peso
1 EGP18,90760 ARS
5 EGP94,53800 ARS
10 EGP189,07600 ARS
20 EGP378,15200 ARS
50 EGP945,38000 ARS
100 EGP1.890,76000 ARS
250 EGP4.726,90000 ARS
500 EGP9.453,80000 ARS
1000 EGP18.907,60000 ARS
2000 EGP37.815,20000 ARS
5000 EGP94.538,00000 ARS
10000 EGP189.076,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 ARS0,05289 EGP
5 ARS0,26444 EGP
10 ARS0,52889 EGP
20 ARS1,05778 EGP
50 ARS2,64444 EGP
100 ARS5,28888 EGP
250 ARS13,22220 EGP
500 ARS26,44440 EGP
1000 ARS52,88880 EGP
2000 ARS105,77760 EGP
5000 ARS264,44400 EGP
10000 ARS528,88800 EGP