Egyptian pound to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Argentine pesos is currently 18,908 today, reflecting a -0.272% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.375% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 18,975 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 18,806 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.