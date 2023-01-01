500 Algerian dinars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DZD to UAH at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
139,58 uah

1.00000 DZD = 0.27917 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696651.1056592.01041.465431.629670.92878518.7013
1 GBP1.1498711.27135105.81.685051.87391.0679821.504
1 USD0.904450.786565183.21841.32541.473950.8400516.9143
1 INR0.01086830.009451820.012016610.01592680.01771180.01009450.203252

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DZD0.27917 UAH
5 DZD1.39585 UAH
10 DZD2.79169 UAH
20 DZD5.58338 UAH
50 DZD13.95845 UAH
100 DZD27.91690 UAH
250 DZD69.79225 UAH
500 DZD139.58450 UAH
1000 DZD279.16900 UAH
2000 DZD558.33800 UAH
5000 DZD1395.84500 UAH
10000 DZD2791.69000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Algerian Dinar
1 UAH3.58205 DZD
5 UAH17.91025 DZD
10 UAH35.82050 DZD
20 UAH71.64100 DZD
50 UAH179.10250 DZD
100 UAH358.20500 DZD
250 UAH895.51250 DZD
500 UAH1791.02500 DZD
1000 UAH3582.05000 DZD
2000 UAH7164.10000 DZD
5000 UAH17910.25000 DZD
10000 UAH35820.50000 DZD