Convert UAH to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Algerian dinars

100 uah
332.97 dzd

₴1.000 UAH = دج3.330 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5480.7831.351.37518.3891.505
1 EUR1.079190.1110.8441.4561.48319.8331.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.72111.7241.75623.4891.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Algerian Dinar
1 UAH3,32965 DZD
5 UAH16,64825 DZD
10 UAH33,29650 DZD
20 UAH66,59300 DZD
50 UAH166,48250 DZD
100 UAH332,96500 DZD
250 UAH832,41250 DZD
500 UAH1.664,82500 DZD
1000 UAH3.329,65000 DZD
2000 UAH6.659,30000 DZD
5000 UAH16.648,25000 DZD
10000 UAH33.296,50000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DZD0,30033 UAH
5 DZD1,50166 UAH
10 DZD3,00332 UAH
20 DZD6,00664 UAH
50 DZD15,01660 UAH
100 DZD30,03320 UAH
250 DZD75,08300 UAH
500 DZD150,16600 UAH
1000 DZD300,33200 UAH
2000 DZD600,66400 UAH
5000 DZD1.501,66000 UAH
10000 DZD3.003,32000 UAH