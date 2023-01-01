10 Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert DZD to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 dzd
0.28 sar

1.00000 DZD = 0.02792 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688551.1052591.97341.465511.629560.92838518.6943
1 GBP1.1509411.27205105.8541.686671.875491.0685221.5156
1 USD0.90480.786133183.2151.325951.474380.8416.9141
1 INR0.01087270.009447010.012017110.0159340.01771780.01009430.203258

How to convert Algerian dinars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02792 SAR
5 DZD0.13958 SAR
10 DZD0.27915 SAR
20 DZD0.55831 SAR
50 DZD1.39577 SAR
100 DZD2.79155 SAR
250 DZD6.97887 SAR
500 DZD13.95775 SAR
1000 DZD27.91550 SAR
2000 DZD55.83100 SAR
5000 DZD139.57750 SAR
10000 DZD279.15500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.82230 DZD
5 SAR179.11150 DZD
10 SAR358.22300 DZD
20 SAR716.44600 DZD
50 SAR1791.11500 DZD
100 SAR3582.23000 DZD
250 SAR8955.57500 DZD
500 SAR17911.15000 DZD
1000 SAR35822.30000 DZD
2000 SAR71644.60000 DZD
5000 SAR179111.50000 DZD
10000 SAR358223.00000 DZD