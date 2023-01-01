250 Algerian dinars to Omani rials

Convert DZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 dzd
0.717 omr

1.00000 DZD = 0.00287 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8685851.1048591.93591.464641.628730.9282518.7019
1 GBP1.151311.27205105.8491.686291.875211.0686921.5321
1 USD0.90510.786133183.21121.325651.474170.8401516.9271
1 INR0.01087710.009447440.012017610.01593110.01771590.01009660.203423

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 DZD0.00287 OMR
5 DZD0.01434 OMR
10 DZD0.02868 OMR
20 DZD0.05736 OMR
50 DZD0.14339 OMR
100 DZD0.28678 OMR
250 DZD0.71696 OMR
500 DZD1.43391 OMR
1000 DZD2.86782 OMR
2000 DZD5.73564 OMR
5000 DZD14.33910 OMR
10000 DZD28.67820 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Algerian Dinar
1 OMR348.69700 DZD
5 OMR1743.48500 DZD
10 OMR3486.97000 DZD
20 OMR6973.94000 DZD
50 OMR17434.85000 DZD
100 OMR34869.70000 DZD
250 OMR87174.25000 DZD
500 OMR174348.50000 DZD
1000 OMR348697.00000 DZD
2000 OMR697394.00000 DZD
5000 OMR1743485.00000 DZD
10000 OMR3486970.00000 DZD