1 Algerian dinar to Omani rials

Convert DZD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
0.003 omr

1.00000 DZD = 0.00286 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868791.104891.92971.46481.62890.92797518.7038
1 GBP1.1510311.27165105.8131.686021.87491.0681221.5285
1 USD0.905150.78638183.20941.325851.474380.8399516.9296
1 INR0.01087790.009450610.012017910.01593390.01771890.01009440.203458

How to convert Algerian dinars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 DZD0.00286 OMR
5 DZD0.01432 OMR
10 DZD0.02864 OMR
20 DZD0.05728 OMR
50 DZD0.14320 OMR
100 DZD0.28639 OMR
250 DZD0.71598 OMR
500 DZD1.43196 OMR
1000 DZD2.86392 OMR
2000 DZD5.72784 OMR
5000 DZD14.31960 OMR
10000 DZD28.63920 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Algerian Dinar
1 OMR349.17200 DZD
5 OMR1745.86000 DZD
10 OMR3491.72000 DZD
20 OMR6983.44000 DZD
50 OMR17458.60000 DZD
100 OMR34917.20000 DZD
250 OMR87293.00000 DZD
500 OMR174586.00000 DZD
1000 OMR349172.00000 DZD
2000 OMR698344.00000 DZD
5000 OMR1745860.00000 DZD
10000 OMR3491720.00000 DZD