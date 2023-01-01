5000 Algerian dinars to Georgian laris

Convert DZD to GEL at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
100.03 gel

1.00000 DZD = 0.02001 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 DZD0.02001 GEL
5 DZD0.10003 GEL
10 DZD0.20006 GEL
20 DZD0.40011 GEL
50 DZD1.00029 GEL
100 DZD2.00057 GEL
250 DZD5.00143 GEL
500 DZD10.00285 GEL
1000 DZD20.00570 GEL
2000 DZD40.01140 GEL
5000 DZD100.02850 GEL
10000 DZD200.05700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Algerian Dinar
1 GEL49.98590 DZD
5 GEL249.92950 DZD
10 GEL499.85900 DZD
20 GEL999.71800 DZD
50 GEL2499.29500 DZD
100 GEL4998.59000 DZD
250 GEL12496.47500 DZD
500 GEL24992.95000 DZD
1000 GEL49985.90000 DZD
2000 GEL99971.80000 DZD
5000 GEL249929.50000 DZD
10000 GEL499859.00000 DZD